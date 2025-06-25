Left Menu

India-Thailand Tech Collaboration: Boosting ASEAN Future

Indian technologists are set to assist Thailand in enhancing its tech ecosystem following a memorandum of understanding signed during PM Modi's Bangkok visit. Both nations are to collaborate on digital technology initiatives, strengthening ties. Thailand also plans significant AI investments, aiming for regional inclusivity and technological growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:57 IST
India-Thailand Tech Collaboration: Boosting ASEAN Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

During a recent diplomatic visit to Bangkok, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inked an important memorandum of understanding to fortify the relationship between India and Thailand in the realm of digital technologies. Technology cooperation will pave the way for skilled Indian technologists to contribute to Thailand's burgeoning tech ecosystem.

Permanent Secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy, Prof Wisit Wisitsora-AT, highlighted the long-standing collaborative history of both countries, especially in technology sectors. At the UNESCO Global Forum on AI Ethics 2025, discussions emphasized the strategic partnership and regional connectivity achieved through joined efforts.

In a related development, Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra unveiled ambitious AI initiatives, dedicating billions to infrastructure, talent development, and a National Data Centre. Shinawatra stressed the importance of ethical AI practices, aiming for AI to drive social progress and inclusivity across ASEAN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025