India-Thailand Tech Collaboration: Boosting ASEAN Future

During a recent diplomatic visit to Bangkok, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inked an important memorandum of understanding to fortify the relationship between India and Thailand in the realm of digital technologies. Technology cooperation will pave the way for skilled Indian technologists to contribute to Thailand's burgeoning tech ecosystem.

Permanent Secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy, Prof Wisit Wisitsora-AT, highlighted the long-standing collaborative history of both countries, especially in technology sectors. At the UNESCO Global Forum on AI Ethics 2025, discussions emphasized the strategic partnership and regional connectivity achieved through joined efforts.

In a related development, Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra unveiled ambitious AI initiatives, dedicating billions to infrastructure, talent development, and a National Data Centre. Shinawatra stressed the importance of ethical AI practices, aiming for AI to drive social progress and inclusivity across ASEAN.

(With inputs from agencies.)