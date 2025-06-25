Premier Energies Lights Up with Enhanced Crisil Ratings

Crisil Ratings has given a boost to Premier Energies by upgrading its long-term and short-term credit ratings to 'A positive' and 'A1', respectively, according to a recent announcement on Wednesday.

The rating upgrade, a step up from 'A- positive' and 'A2+' earlier, signifies a vote of confidence in Premier Energies' strong business fundamentals and strategic resilience. Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja emphasized the move as a testament to the company's dedication to delivering long-term value for stakeholders amid India's clean energy transition.

BSE-listed Premier Energies, a leader in India's renewable energy sector with a manufacturing capacity of 7.1 GW, plans to expand further to 12.4 GW. The company sees this as part of their mission to support the country's shift towards sustainable energy solutions. In FY25, Premier Energies' revenue surged to Rs 6,518 crore, reflecting enhanced capacity utilisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)