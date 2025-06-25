Left Menu

Premier Energies Lights Up with Enhanced Crisil Ratings

Crisil Ratings has upgraded Premier Energies' long and short-term credit ratings. The upgrade highlights the company's robust business fundamentals and commitment to India's clean energy transition. The company aims to significantly increase its solar cell and module manufacturing capacity by 12.4 GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:49 IST
Premier Energies Lights Up with Enhanced Crisil Ratings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crisil Ratings has given a boost to Premier Energies by upgrading its long-term and short-term credit ratings to 'A positive' and 'A1', respectively, according to a recent announcement on Wednesday.

The rating upgrade, a step up from 'A- positive' and 'A2+' earlier, signifies a vote of confidence in Premier Energies' strong business fundamentals and strategic resilience. Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja emphasized the move as a testament to the company's dedication to delivering long-term value for stakeholders amid India's clean energy transition.

BSE-listed Premier Energies, a leader in India's renewable energy sector with a manufacturing capacity of 7.1 GW, plans to expand further to 12.4 GW. The company sees this as part of their mission to support the country's shift towards sustainable energy solutions. In FY25, Premier Energies' revenue surged to Rs 6,518 crore, reflecting enhanced capacity utilisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025