India's Tech Startup Funding Dips Yet Ranks Third Globally
In the first half of 2025, funding for Indian tech startups declined by 25% to USD 4.88 billion compared to USD 6.4 billion in 2024. Despite the drop, India remains the third-largest in global rankings for tech startup investments, trailing only the US and UK.
Funding for Indian technology startups saw a significant decline of 25% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to USD 4.88 billion.
Despite this downturn, India maintained its third-place position globally in technology startup investments, behind the United States and the United Kingdom.
Key players in this period included Erisha E Mobility, GreenLine, and Infra.Market with substantial funding rounds, while Bengaluru led in total funds raised.
