India's Tech Startup Funding Dips Yet Ranks Third Globally

Funding for Indian technology startups saw a significant decline of 25% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to USD 4.88 billion.

Despite this downturn, India maintained its third-place position globally in technology startup investments, behind the United States and the United Kingdom.

Key players in this period included Erisha E Mobility, GreenLine, and Infra.Market with substantial funding rounds, while Bengaluru led in total funds raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)