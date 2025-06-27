SoftBank's Bold Vision for the Future of Artificial Super Intelligence

At the annual shareholder meeting, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son announced his strategic ambition to elevate the company as the leading platform for artificial super intelligence within the next ten years.

Son's vision positions SoftBank to emulate industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, leveraging a 'winner takes all' business strategy in the transformative AI sector.

Describing artificial super intelligence as an advancement exceeding human abilities exponentially, Son has consistently underscored its potential and SoftBank's pivotal role in its emergence.

(With inputs from agencies.)