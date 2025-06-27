Left Menu

SoftBank's Bold Vision for the Future of Artificial Super Intelligence

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced an ambitious goal to position the company as the top platform provider for 'artificial super intelligence' within a decade, aspiring to reshape the industry akin to tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 07:20 IST
SoftBank's Bold Vision for the Future of Artificial Super Intelligence
  • Country:
  • Japan

At the annual shareholder meeting, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son announced his strategic ambition to elevate the company as the leading platform for artificial super intelligence within the next ten years.

Son's vision positions SoftBank to emulate industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, leveraging a 'winner takes all' business strategy in the transformative AI sector.

Describing artificial super intelligence as an advancement exceeding human abilities exponentially, Son has consistently underscored its potential and SoftBank's pivotal role in its emergence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025