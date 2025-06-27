Left Menu

LTTS Launches State-of-the-Art Engineering Design Center in Plano

L&T Technology Services inaugurated a cutting-edge Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas, aimed at advancing AI and smart manufacturing technologies. The facility, which will create over 350 jobs, aligns with LTTS's goal to innovate in AI and digital manufacturing sectors, boosting Texas's technological landscape.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has launched its state-of-the-art Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas, marking a significant investment in U.S. innovation. The facility is designed to push the boundaries of AI and smart manufacturing technologies.

Inaugurated by dignitaries including Plano Mayor John B. Muns and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the center will create more than 350 high-skilled jobs. It represents LTTS's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of digital manufacturing and smart city technologies.

The center's capabilities include developing cybersecurity solutions and ITAR-compliant defense systems, aiming to establish Texas as a leader in AI, generative AI, and digital transformation. LTTS continues to harness engineering innovation to fuel economic growth in the region.

