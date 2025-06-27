LTTS Launches State-of-the-Art Engineering Design Center in Plano

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has launched its state-of-the-art Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas, marking a significant investment in U.S. innovation. The facility is designed to push the boundaries of AI and smart manufacturing technologies.

Inaugurated by dignitaries including Plano Mayor John B. Muns and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the center will create more than 350 high-skilled jobs. It represents LTTS's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of digital manufacturing and smart city technologies.

The center's capabilities include developing cybersecurity solutions and ITAR-compliant defense systems, aiming to establish Texas as a leader in AI, generative AI, and digital transformation. LTTS continues to harness engineering innovation to fuel economic growth in the region.