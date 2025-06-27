Germany Calls for DeepSeek App Ban Amid Data Privacy Concerns

Germany's data protection commissioner has urged tech giants Apple and Google to eliminate the application of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their platforms over concerns about data protection breaches. The call follows similar actions in other Western countries.

Commissioner Meike Kamp stated that DeepSeek has been illegally transferring users' personal data to China, meeting inadequate privacy standards compared to European regulations. Kamp criticized the startup for not providing substantial proof that German users' data receives protection on par with European Union guidelines.

The app, heralded for its low-cost AI model that challenges U.S. competitors, faces increasing scrutiny. Countries like Italy and the Netherlands have already imposed restrictions, while the U.S. is contemplating similar measures. DeepSeek allegedly aids China's military and intelligence efforts, as reported by Reuters.

