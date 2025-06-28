Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tremor Shakes U.S.-Canada Relations

The U.S.-Canada trade relationship hit a bump as President Donald Trump on Friday decided to abruptly end talks, following Canada's imposition of a new tax on U.S. technology companies. Labeling the tax as an 'attack,' Trump warned of imminent retaliatory tariffs.

The tax, set to be implemented on June 30, targets American giants like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Apple. Announced by Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, it marks a point of contention, with Trump taking to Truth Social to express his displeasure.

Despite prior agreements to enhance economic and security ties within the month, the recent developments have injected uncertainty into bilateral trade, as Canada stands as America's second-largest trade partner.