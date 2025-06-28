Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tremor Shakes U.S.-Canada Relations

President Trump has ended trade negotiations with Canada after it announced a digital services tax on U.S. technology firms. In response, Trump plans to impose new tariffs on Canadian goods. This development has disrupted the previously stable trading relationship between the U.S. and its second-largest trading partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-Canada trade relationship hit a bump as President Donald Trump on Friday decided to abruptly end talks, following Canada's imposition of a new tax on U.S. technology companies. Labeling the tax as an 'attack,' Trump warned of imminent retaliatory tariffs.

The tax, set to be implemented on June 30, targets American giants like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Apple. Announced by Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, it marks a point of contention, with Trump taking to Truth Social to express his displeasure.

Despite prior agreements to enhance economic and security ties within the month, the recent developments have injected uncertainty into bilateral trade, as Canada stands as America's second-largest trade partner.

