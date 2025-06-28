Left Menu

Trump Calls Off Trade Talks with Canada Amid Digital Tax Dispute

President Trump halted trade discussions with Canada over a new tax targeting U.S. technology firms. This abrupt decision marks a return to tension between the two nations. Trump's tariffs and trade actions have stirred financial markets and raised concerns over consumer spending and economic stability in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 04:10 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday severed trade negotiations with Canada, citing the country's digital services tax on American tech companies as a 'blatant attack.' Trump announced intentions to establish new tariffs on Canadian imports within the week.

While U.S. stocks initially dipped following Trump's announcement, the markets quickly recovered, closing the week at record highs. The U.S. digital tax impacts firms like Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet's Google, with collections set to begin as planned on Monday. Payments will be retroactive to 2022, charging a 3% levy on revenues exceeding $20 million from Canadian users.

The disruption comes as Canada, the second-largest U.S. trading partner, expresses intent to continue negotiations in Canadian interests, despite escalations. The U.S. Treasury aims to mitigate the situation and continue its broader trade discussions with other nations, including China, EU, and India.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

