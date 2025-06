Canada Bans Hikvision Over National Security Concerns

In a significant move, the Canadian government has ordered Hikvision, a Chinese surveillance camera manufacturer, to cease operations in Canada. The decision comes amidst national security concerns and follows five years of similar U.S. sanctions against Hikvision due to its involvement in China's Xinjiang region.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly announced the directive via social media, citing the conclusion of a detailed review by Canada's security and intelligence community. Though her statement did not specifically mention China or Xinjiang, the implication of potential risks to national security was clear.

The decision includes a ban on purchasing Hikvision products for governmental use, while urging Canadian businesses and consumers to reconsider their purchases. Hikvision, known for being a leading maker of video surveillance equipment, is yet to comment on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)