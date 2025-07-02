Left Menu

Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz range for mining, construction

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:28 IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of German truck maker Daimler Truck AG, rolled out a new range of vehicles in the construction and mining segment, a top official said on Wednesday.

The company launched the 'BharatBenz' brand trucks—comprising the ''HX'' and ''TorqShift'' series—at its factory in Oragadam, about 45 km from here.

The move comes amid projections that the domestic mining and construction equipment sector will grow from USD 16 billion to USD 45 billion by 2030, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said.

''These trials demonstrated significant improvements in uptime, operational efficiency, and profitability, leading directly to full-scale production,'' Arya told reporters.

Ahead of the formal launch, Daimler India conducted trials with nearly 200 of these trucks at construction and mining sites across the country over the past six months, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

