Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Poland completes negotiations to buy South Korean K2 tanks, agency says

The deal to supply 180 tanks is estimated to be worth about $6.5 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported. In 2022, Poland and Hyundai Rotem agreed a supply deal for the first batch, or 180 K2 tanks.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Poland completes negotiations to buy South Korean K2 tanks, agency says

Poland has completed negotiations with South Korea's Hyundai Rotem to receive a second batch of K2 tanks and plans to sign a contract, South Korea's defence procurement agency said on Wednesday.

The specific size of the contract will be disclosed later, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a statement. The deal to supply 180 tanks is estimated to be worth about $6.5 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In 2022, Poland and Hyundai Rotem agreed a supply deal for the first batch, or 180 K2 tanks. Hyundai Rotem did not have an immediate comment.

While the first contract focused on Korean-made vehicles that could be quickly supplied as Poland moved swiftly to boost its military amid Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine, the second batch is expected to grant the Korean arms maker a more permanent foothold in Europe. DAPA said a production facility in Poland would be established, with a large number of K2 tanks to be assembled locally through cooperation between Hyundai Rotem and Polish defence companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025