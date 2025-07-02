UPDATE 1-Poland completes negotiations to buy South Korean K2 tanks, agency says

Poland has completed negotiations with South Korea's Hyundai Rotem to receive a second batch of K2 tanks and plans to sign a contract, South Korea's defence procurement agency said on Wednesday.

The specific size of the contract will be disclosed later, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a statement. The deal to supply 180 tanks is estimated to be worth about $6.5 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In 2022, Poland and Hyundai Rotem agreed a supply deal for the first batch, or 180 K2 tanks. Hyundai Rotem did not have an immediate comment.

While the first contract focused on Korean-made vehicles that could be quickly supplied as Poland moved swiftly to boost its military amid Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine, the second batch is expected to grant the Korean arms maker a more permanent foothold in Europe. DAPA said a production facility in Poland would be established, with a large number of K2 tanks to be assembled locally through cooperation between Hyundai Rotem and Polish defence companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)