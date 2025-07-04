Left Menu

Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervenes to defend currency peg

The city's currency is pegged between 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) intervenes at both ends to underpin the peg. The aggregate balance, the key gauge of cash in the banking system, will shrink by a total of HK$29.6 billion to HK$114.5 billion next Monday, HKMA said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 06:54 IST
Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervenes to defend currency peg

Hong Kong's de-facto central bank said it intervened twice on Friday and sold $3.78 billion against the Hong Kong dollar after the local currency hit the weak end of its trading band. The city's currency is pegged between 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) intervenes at both ends to underpin the peg.

The aggregate balance, the key gauge of cash in the banking system, will shrink by a total of HK$29.6 billion to HK$114.5 billion next Monday, HKMA said in a statement. This follows $2.25 billion sold earlier this week and $1.2 billion last week to defend the peg.

The Hong Kong dollar traded at 7.8479 against the greenback in early Asia trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025