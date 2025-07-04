China-EU EV negotiations close to completion, Chinese state media says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:44 IST
Trade negotiations between China and the European Union on China-made electric vehicles are close to completion, Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with China's state broadcaster CCTV, posted on Friday.
"The technical aspects of the negotiations are now largely concluded," the account said in a post on Weibo, adding that the key was whether the EU could show the "political will" to move towards a resolution of the issue.
