Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Aadhaar-Linked Facial Recognition for Ration Distribution

Himachal Pradesh becomes the first Indian state to implement Aadhaar-based facial authentication for Public Distribution System ration distribution. By overcoming issues with past verification methods, the new system is more reliable, efficient, and accessible, enhancing public service delivery and ensuring quicker access to essentials for beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:48 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Himachal Pradesh has launched Aadhaar-based face authentication for ration distribution, marking a first in India. The state's initiative aims to streamline the Public Distribution System by replacing the older OTP and biometric methods with a more efficient solution.

Previously, the process was often hampered due to SMS delivery failures and biometric mismatches. Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Gokul Butail, highlighted that these issues caused inconvenience, prompting the switch to this new technological solution.

The system, developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, enables direct facial authentication using a mobile app. This ensures a higher success rate and reduces verification time, reflecting Himachal Pradesh's commitment to leveraging technology for improved public service delivery.

