Left Menu

Azoria Partners Postpones Tesla ETF Amid Musk's Political Maneuvering

Azoria Partners delayed the launch of its Tesla ETF after Elon Musk announced forming a new political party. Azoria's CEO, James Fishback, criticized Musk's move and called for clarity on his political intentions, questioning their compatibility with his role as Tesla's CEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:23 IST
Azoria Partners Postpones Tesla ETF Amid Musk's Political Maneuvering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investment firm Azoria Partners has decided to delay the introduction of its Azoria Tesla Convexity exchange traded fund. The move comes in the wake of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's announcement of a new U.S. political party, the America Party, aimed at restoring freedoms for citizens.

The Tesla ETF, designed to invest in the electric vehicle giant's shares and options, was scheduled for launch the following week. However, Azoria CEO James Fishback expressed reservations regarding the timing, especially after Musk's political declaration. Fishback had previously voiced support for U.S. President Donald Trump publicly.

Fishback publicly requested Tesla to address Musk's political aspirations, questioning their impact on his responsibilities as Tesla's CEO. This uncertainty has reportedly unsettled Tesla's investors, especially following Musk's decision to step down from his government advisory role in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025