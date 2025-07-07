Turbulence in the Skies: Franco-German Fighter Jet Project Pitched into Uncertainty

In a surprising move, France has asked Germany for an 80% workshare in the joint Franco-German FCAS fighter jet project, according to a source in the defense industry, feeding into ongoing tensions and repeated delays.

Conceived to replace aging French Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters by 2040, the project faces mounting challenges as countries contest workshare and intellectual property rights. French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel originally launched the project in 2017 to foster European unity.

A demand from France for 80% would destabilize existing agreements and could prevent the project from advancing, according to experts. Industry insiders and politicians warn that the disputes might ultimately terminate the project, even as talk of a potential merger with a competing program involving Britain, Italy, and Japan fuels further uncertainty.

