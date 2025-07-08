Left Menu

India's iPhone Production Surge: A New Chapter in Mobile Manufacturing

Reports indicate that the return of Chinese professionals from an Apple vendor facility will not affect the iPhone 17 production timeline. Apple is expanding its production in India, with significant growth in output anticipated. Foxconn and Tata Electronics are central to this expansion strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The return of Chinese professionals from a facility tied to Apple has not affected the production schedule for the upcoming iPhone 17, according to multiple sources. Apple's strategy to increase manufacturing capacity in India remains on track, despite these personnel changes.

Sources revealed that Foxconn and Tata Electronics, key Apple vendors in India, have experienced an easing of capital goods sourcing from China, crucial for iPhone manufacturing. The logistical improvements are ensuring steady progress, with no alterations to Apple's expansion plans in India.

Apple's commitment to scaling production is evident, as it plans to increase iPhone output from 35-40 million to 60 million units. This massive ramp-up aligns with Apple's broader strategy of increasing exports from India to the U.S., illustrating the country's growing stature as a mobile manufacturing hub.

