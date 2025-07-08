Karnataka and Berlin Forge Global Tech Partnership
The Government of Karnataka and the State of Berlin have signed a declaration to foster innovation, enhance startup cooperation, and focus on FinTech, AI, and Life Sciences. The partnership emphasizes support for women-led enterprises and green innovation. Berlin will establish a business office in Bengaluru, promoting bilateral trade.
- Country:
- India
A historic agreement was inked between Karnataka and Berlin to boost global innovation and cooperation in technology sectors. Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, Priyank Kharge, revealed details from the signing held in the presence of Berlin's Mayor, Franziska Giffey.
The Global Innovation Alliance aims to bridge gaps between Berlin and Bengaluru by promoting startup exchanges and fostering deep collaborations in FinTech, AI, and Life Sciences, fields where both cities excel. The agreement also highlights support for women-led and green innovation enterprises.
The partnership includes the establishment of a business office in Bengaluru to facilitate bilateral trade. A 25-member Berlin delegation, led by Mayor Giffey, is exploring opportunities, while plans for structured collaboration through committees and nodal points are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Berlin
- innovation
- technology
- FinTech
- AI
- Life Sciences
- startup
- women-led
- green innovation
ALSO READ
U.S. Judge Grants Bail to Deported Migrant in Controversial Case
High-Stakes Headlines: Airline Cancellations, NATO Spending, and Energy Bill Cuts
Global Airlines Halt Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions
Timoci Tavatavanawai: Breaking Into the All Blacks Roster
India Debunks Rumors on US-Iran Airstrike Route