Karnataka and Berlin Forge Global Tech Partnership

A historic agreement was inked between Karnataka and Berlin to boost global innovation and cooperation in technology sectors. Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, Priyank Kharge, revealed details from the signing held in the presence of Berlin's Mayor, Franziska Giffey.

The Global Innovation Alliance aims to bridge gaps between Berlin and Bengaluru by promoting startup exchanges and fostering deep collaborations in FinTech, AI, and Life Sciences, fields where both cities excel. The agreement also highlights support for women-led and green innovation enterprises.

The partnership includes the establishment of a business office in Bengaluru to facilitate bilateral trade. A 25-member Berlin delegation, led by Mayor Giffey, is exploring opportunities, while plans for structured collaboration through committees and nodal points are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)