Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Global Markets

Global markets reacted sharply as U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed plans to levy a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea. This announcement is part of Trump's ongoing trade initiatives aimed at reshaping trade relationships with key partners.

Despite the tense tariff situation, the Australian dollar emerged strong, climbing after the country's central bank opted against altering its cash rate, maintaining it at 3.85%. This decision defied market expectations of a rate cut, reflecting cautious optimism in Australia's economic trajectory.

The yen weakened, trailing behind an advancing euro and dollar, underscoring the uncertainty gripping investors amidst global tariff talks. The Eurozone stands as a potential beneficiary since it might secure exemptions from U.S. tariff rates, adding an extra layer to the economic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)