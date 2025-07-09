Apple Races for Formula 1 Streaming Rights
Apple is reportedly negotiating to secure the U.S. streaming rights for Formula 1, with the current broadcast contract expiring next year. This move, reported by the Financial Times, highlights Apple's growing interest and investments in sports broadcasting. Reuters, however, has not independently confirmed this information.
Apple is reportedly in discussions to acquire the U.S. rights to stream Formula 1, a development that could significantly expand its sports broadcasting portfolio. The existing broadcast contract is set to become available next year, according to the Financial Times.
These negotiations underscore Apple's increasing commitment to sports content, seeking to capture the growing interest in live sports streaming. The tech giant is looking to position itself as a major player in the sports media landscape.
While this report has stirred interest, Reuters has not yet verified the claims. Nonetheless, the potential move could redefine how fans in the U.S. engage with Formula 1 content if Apple successfully clinches the deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
