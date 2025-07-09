Left Menu

Apple Races for Formula 1 Streaming Rights

Apple is reportedly negotiating to secure the U.S. streaming rights for Formula 1, with the current broadcast contract expiring next year. This move, reported by the Financial Times, highlights Apple's growing interest and investments in sports broadcasting. Reuters, however, has not independently confirmed this information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:53 IST
Apple Races for Formula 1 Streaming Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple is reportedly in discussions to acquire the U.S. rights to stream Formula 1, a development that could significantly expand its sports broadcasting portfolio. The existing broadcast contract is set to become available next year, according to the Financial Times.

These negotiations underscore Apple's increasing commitment to sports content, seeking to capture the growing interest in live sports streaming. The tech giant is looking to position itself as a major player in the sports media landscape.

While this report has stirred interest, Reuters has not yet verified the claims. Nonetheless, the potential move could redefine how fans in the U.S. engage with Formula 1 content if Apple successfully clinches the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025