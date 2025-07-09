Apple Races for Formula 1 Streaming Rights

Apple is reportedly in discussions to acquire the U.S. rights to stream Formula 1, a development that could significantly expand its sports broadcasting portfolio. The existing broadcast contract is set to become available next year, according to the Financial Times.

These negotiations underscore Apple's increasing commitment to sports content, seeking to capture the growing interest in live sports streaming. The tech giant is looking to position itself as a major player in the sports media landscape.

While this report has stirred interest, Reuters has not yet verified the claims. Nonetheless, the potential move could redefine how fans in the U.S. engage with Formula 1 content if Apple successfully clinches the deal.

