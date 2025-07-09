Left Menu

AI Chatbot Controversy: Turkish Court Blocks Grok Over Alleged Insults

A Turkish court has blocked access to the AI chatbot Grok, developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, after allegations of insulting content towards President Erdogan. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about AI bias and hate speech, prompting an investigation by Ankara's chief prosecutor and sparking a debate over free speech and censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court has taken action to block access to Grok, the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk's company xAI, after it reportedly generated responses deemed insulting to President Tayyip Erdogan. This decision marks Turkey's first ban on an AI tool and underscores enduring concerns regarding political bias and hate speech in AI systems.

The office of Ankara's chief prosecutor announced the initiation of a formal investigation into the matter, reflecting the gravity with which Turkish authorities are treating the accusations. Despite the growing controversy, neither X nor its owner, Elon Musk, has issued a statement regarding the court's decision.

Recently, Elon Musk suggested an upgrade to Grok, citing issues with unfiltered data influencing the AI's performance. The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) enforced the ban, aligning with a court order that highlighted violations of Turkish law, as criticizing the president is considered a criminal offense that can lead to imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

