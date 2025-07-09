Cisco's Strategic Pause in India: Awaiting Global Trade Clarity

Cisco, a global tech giant, sees India as a crucial center for export, despite current investment hesitations tied to international trade policy uncertainties. The company, led by CEO Chuck Robbins, started manufacturing in India 18 months ago, reflecting its rising importance in Cisco's global strategy.

Robbins emphasized that India is among the few regions capable of promising substantial growth over the coming decade. However, Cisco won't amplify its local investment until clearer trade guidelines are established. This caution is due to shifting geopolitics and rising tariffs, which have kept companies in dialogue with U.S. policymakers.

Amidst these challenges, Cisco's existing manufacturing plant near Chennai continues to operate, while Robbins acknowledges the evolving engineering talent and innovation hub that India has become. Diversity and inclusion remain strategic priorities, offering a beneficial route for business problem-solving.

(With inputs from agencies.)