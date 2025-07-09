Left Menu

Cisco's Strategic Pause in India: Awaiting Global Trade Clarity

Cisco views India as a vital hub for future growth and manufacturing. Despite India’s potential, the company is cautious about further investments until global trade policies stabilize. With ongoing geopolitical shifts and tariff concerns, Cisco remains engaged with global stakeholders to navigate these complexities while recognizing India's rich talent resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Cisco, a global tech giant, sees India as a crucial center for export, despite current investment hesitations tied to international trade policy uncertainties. The company, led by CEO Chuck Robbins, started manufacturing in India 18 months ago, reflecting its rising importance in Cisco's global strategy.

Robbins emphasized that India is among the few regions capable of promising substantial growth over the coming decade. However, Cisco won't amplify its local investment until clearer trade guidelines are established. This caution is due to shifting geopolitics and rising tariffs, which have kept companies in dialogue with U.S. policymakers.

Amidst these challenges, Cisco's existing manufacturing plant near Chennai continues to operate, while Robbins acknowledges the evolving engineering talent and innovation hub that India has become. Diversity and inclusion remain strategic priorities, offering a beneficial route for business problem-solving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

