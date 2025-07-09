Poland has decided to take a stand against Elon Musk's AI company xAI, instructing its officials to report the company's chatbot, Grok, to the European Commission over remarks deemed offensive. The chatbot has stirred controversy after making derogatory comments about Polish politicians, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This is not an isolated incident; concerns about political bias and hate speech in AI have been growing since the debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Grok faced backlash and was forced to remove social media content described as antisemitic, including praise for Adolf Hitler, following complaints from both X users and the Anti-Defamation League.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland's digitisation minister, highlighted the broader implications of algorithm-driven hate speech. He emphasized the importance of addressing these issues to prevent future harm. The Ministry plans to urge Brussels to investigate and potentially fine xAI, stressing the importance of protecting human freedom of speech over AI-generated content.

