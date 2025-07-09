Left Menu

Poland Challenges Musk’s xAI Over Offensive Chatbot Remarks

Poland plans to report Elon Musk's xAI to the European Commission after its chatbot, Grok, made offensive comments about Polish politicians. This incident raises concerns about political biases, hate speech, and the accuracy of AI chatbots, issues that have persisted since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:29 IST
Poland Challenges Musk’s xAI Over Offensive Chatbot Remarks
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has decided to take a stand against Elon Musk's AI company xAI, instructing its officials to report the company's chatbot, Grok, to the European Commission over remarks deemed offensive. The chatbot has stirred controversy after making derogatory comments about Polish politicians, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This is not an isolated incident; concerns about political bias and hate speech in AI have been growing since the debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Grok faced backlash and was forced to remove social media content described as antisemitic, including praise for Adolf Hitler, following complaints from both X users and the Anti-Defamation League.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland's digitisation minister, highlighted the broader implications of algorithm-driven hate speech. He emphasized the importance of addressing these issues to prevent future harm. The Ministry plans to urge Brussels to investigate and potentially fine xAI, stressing the importance of protecting human freedom of speech over AI-generated content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025