Britain's Strategic Satellite Stake: A Boost for Eutelsat

Britain plans to invest 163 million euros in Eutelsat, upping its stake to 10.9% to avoid dilution from a French capital increase. France's plan includes a 1.35 billion euro boost, reinforcing Eutelsat's position against SpaceX’s Starlink. This may enhance Britain's involvement in the EU IRIS² project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Britain aims to invest 163 million euros into satellite operator Eutelsat, reinforcing its 10.9% stake amid a significant French-led capital increase. This investment reflects the crucial European push to strengthen sovereign capabilities in satellite communications following geopolitical shifts.

French President Emmanuel Macron, visiting Britain, praised the UK's commitment on social media without offering specific details. Meanwhile, the French government's financial strategy is poised to make France Eutelsat's largest shareholder, planning a 1.35 billion euro injection to support the debt-heavy company.

Britain's involvement in Eutelsat not only prevents dilution of its stake but also sustains its golden share status, granting key veto rights over OneWeb. Economy-wise, Eutelsat shows promise, with a 63% stock increase this year, driven by investor confidence in its capacity to rival SpaceX's Starlink.

