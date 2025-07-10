Left Menu

India's Growing Dominance as a Tech Talent Hub

The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, is advancing as a global tech talent hub. Key cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad are driving office space demand, supported by a strong tech ecosystem. Colliers' latest report highlights India's significance in tech talent acquisition and real estate market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Asia Pacific region is solidifying its position as a pivotal global hub for technology talent, with India playing a prominent role. According to Colliers' new report, India stands out for tech talent acquisition, particularly in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which are now global hotspots for tech companies.

In H1 2025, tech occupiers drove substantial office space demand in India's major cities, securing over 10 million sq ft, accounting for 40% of conventional space needs. The report emphasizes India's competitive edge, attributed to an established IT infrastructure and cost advantages, drawing global firms and talent alike.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad lead the way, capturing nearly half of conventional office leasing activity. As India's tech cities continue to mature, they remain integral to global tech sector expansion, bolstered by a young workforce and significant venture capital investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

