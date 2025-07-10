India's Growing Dominance as a Tech Talent Hub

The Asia Pacific region is solidifying its position as a pivotal global hub for technology talent, with India playing a prominent role. According to Colliers' new report, India stands out for tech talent acquisition, particularly in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which are now global hotspots for tech companies.

In H1 2025, tech occupiers drove substantial office space demand in India's major cities, securing over 10 million sq ft, accounting for 40% of conventional space needs. The report emphasizes India's competitive edge, attributed to an established IT infrastructure and cost advantages, drawing global firms and talent alike.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad lead the way, capturing nearly half of conventional office leasing activity. As India's tech cities continue to mature, they remain integral to global tech sector expansion, bolstered by a young workforce and significant venture capital investments.

