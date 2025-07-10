Left Menu

Britain Boosts Eutelsat Investment Amid Space Race

Britain invests €163.3 million in satellite operator Eutelsat, joining France’s larger financial commitment to bolster the company's competitiveness against SpaceX's Starlink. This investment aims to enhance Europe’s sovereign satellite capabilities amidst geopolitical tensions. The total recapitalization of Eutelsat will amount to €1.5 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:18 IST
Britain Boosts Eutelsat Investment Amid Space Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Britain has announced a €163.3 million investment in satellite operator Eutelsat. This investment complements a larger financial package from France, designed to strengthen Eutelsat's position against SpaceX's Starlink as Europe intensifies efforts to advance sovereign satellite capabilities amid global uncertainties.

On his visit to Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed gratitude for the investment, as Eutelsat shares surged by 10% in Paris. The French government is set to become the largest shareholder in Eutelsat, committing €750 million to increase its stake, thereby continuing its support for the indebted company.

Britain's participation allows it to sustain its influence in European space policy, retaining its 'golden share' in Eutelsat's subsidiary OneWeb. This deal may further facilitate Britain's involvement in the EU's IRIS² satellite project, a promising development for the region's space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025