India's Naval Might: 'Nistar' Elevates Submarine Rescue Capabilities
'Nistar', India's first indigenously built diving support vessel, has joined the Indian Navy to bolster deep-sea diving and submarine rescue operations. With advanced capabilities and built with extensive participation from MSMEs, 'Nistar' showcases India's commitment to self-reliance in defense production.
The Indian Navy is set to enhance its operational capabilities with the induction of 'Nistar', the first indigenously constructed diving support vessel. Designed for deep-sea diving and rescue operations, 'Nistar' will be commissioned in a ceremony at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.
'Nistar', crafted by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, boasts technologies that are among the most advanced globally, elevating the Indian Navy's submarine rescue preparedness. Its expansive diving complex and dynamic positioning system enable precise deep-sea operations—a capability held by select navies worldwide.
This state-of-the-art vessel underscores India's pursuit of self-reliance in defense, involving 120 MSMEs during its construction and reaching over 80% indigenous content. The induction of 'Nistar' and its crest unveiling, depicting maritime strength and stability, mark a significant milestone in the Navy's modernization efforts.
