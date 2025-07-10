Left Menu

Microsoft Outlook Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide

Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users experienced issues accessing their emails on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The problem persisted despite an initial fix, leading Microsoft to continue their efforts to resolve the issue. Approximately 2,200 users reported problems on the Downdetector website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several thousand Microsoft Outlook users experienced significant disruptions in accessing their email service on Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning. The issues ranged from difficulty loading inboxes to problems signing in.

The status page for Microsoft 365 indicated that the company was investigating the issue starting Wednesday night. While fixes were being deployed, users continued to experience disruptions as Microsoft identified additional issues with their remedy.

Microsoft 365 Status communicated via X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "We identified an issue with the initial fix, and we've corrected it. We're continuing to deploy the fix, and we're closely monitoring the deployment to ensure no further issues are encountered." By around 10 am ET, reports from Downdetector revealed nearly 2,200 users experiencing outages globally, lacking further detail from Microsoft on the root cause of the service disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

