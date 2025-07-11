Amazon Now Expands 10-Minute Delivery Service to Delhi
Amazon Now, a 10-minute delivery service, has expanded from Bengaluru to select areas in Delhi. The service offers a curated selection of everyday essentials, tapping into the burgeoning quick-commerce market in India. It's part of Amazon's strategy to meet immediate customer needs with speed and efficiency.
Amazon has expanded its rapid delivery service, 'Amazon Now', to include select areas of Delhi, following its initial launch in Bengaluru. This move signifies Amazon's commitment to capturing a significant share of India's flourishing quick-commerce market.
Amazon Now provides a curated selection of everyday essentials delivered in just 10 minutes, a service that has received positive feedback from customers, particularly Prime members. The expansion comes as quick-commerce in India is rapidly growing, with companies like Zepto and Blinkit already achieving substantial success.
The burgeoning quick-commerce market is anticipated to see orders worth Rs 64,000 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, significantly up from Rs 30,000 crore the previous year. With this strategic rollout of Amazon Now, the e-commerce giant is well-positioned to leverage this market growth.
