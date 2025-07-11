Left Menu

Amazon Now Expands 10-Minute Delivery Service to Delhi

Amazon Now, a 10-minute delivery service, has expanded from Bengaluru to select areas in Delhi. The service offers a curated selection of everyday essentials, tapping into the burgeoning quick-commerce market in India. It's part of Amazon's strategy to meet immediate customer needs with speed and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon has expanded its rapid delivery service, 'Amazon Now', to include select areas of Delhi, following its initial launch in Bengaluru. This move signifies Amazon's commitment to capturing a significant share of India's flourishing quick-commerce market.

Amazon Now provides a curated selection of everyday essentials delivered in just 10 minutes, a service that has received positive feedback from customers, particularly Prime members. The expansion comes as quick-commerce in India is rapidly growing, with companies like Zepto and Blinkit already achieving substantial success.

The burgeoning quick-commerce market is anticipated to see orders worth Rs 64,000 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, significantly up from Rs 30,000 crore the previous year. With this strategic rollout of Amazon Now, the e-commerce giant is well-positioned to leverage this market growth.

