Trump Blocks Acquisition of Jupiter Systems by Hong Kong Firm

In a decisive move by the U.S. administration, President Donald Trump has blocked the acquisition of audiovisual equipment supplier Jupiter Systems by Suirui International, a Hong Kong-based company. The U.S. Treasury Department announced the decision late Friday, citing national security concerns.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States had undertaken a thorough investigation of the deal, identifying potential security risks due to Suirui's ownership of Jupiter. The organization's products are used in important military and critical infrastructure sectors, raising alarm over possible compromises.

Suirui International, established in China, now has 120 days to divest its interests in Jupiter Systems. The situation reflects ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing, with Trump frequently labeling China as a threat to U.S. interests in various sectors. No direct comments have been made by Suirui or Chinese officials regarding this decision.