Trump's Tariff Turbulence: A Timeline of Economic Impact

Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has made bold tariff decisions that have roiled financial markets and created global economic uncertainties.

Trump initially imposed significant tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, citing issues such as fentanyl flow and illegal immigration. His policies sparked fluctuations, withdrawals, and renegotiations in international trade relations, notably impacting sectors like steel, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals.

From suspended agreements with allies to new deals with global powers, Trump's tariff measures continue to reshape international trade, posing a significant challenge to established economic norms and predicting financial stability.