Nvidia Surpasses Regulatory Hurdles: U.S. Greenlights AI Chip Sales to China

Nvidia, a leading technology firm, has secured approval from the Trump administration to sell its H20 artificial intelligence computer chips to China, according to CEO Jensen Huang. This development comes amidst earlier restrictions that posed financial challenges for the company.

The announcement, made on a company blog and Chinese state-run media, highlights Nvidia's ongoing dialogue with U.S. officials, including efforts by Huang and other tech leaders to persuade President Donald Trump to lift the restrictions.

In April, the White House had imposed sales restrictions on Nvidia's H20 chips and AMD's MI308 chips, aiming to control technological exports. Nvidia stated that these restrictions could cost the firm an additional USD 5.5 billion, emphasizing the importance of maintaining access to the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)