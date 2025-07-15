Left Menu

Peggy Whitson's Historic Return from ISS: A New Era in Private Space Exploration

Renowned astronaut Peggy Whitson is returning from her fifth mission to the ISS, marking a new chapter in private space exploration. Accompanied by astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, this mission signifies advancements in international space collaboration and the evolving landscape of commercial space travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:33 IST
Peggy Whitson's Historic Return from ISS: A New Era in Private Space Exploration
Peggy Whitson

Peggy Whitson, the trailblazing astronaut who retired from NASA five years ago, is set to return from her fifth journey to the International Space Station early Tuesday. Whitson, along with crewmates from India, Poland, and Hungary, prepares for a Pacific splashdown following their groundbreaking mission.

The quartet has been aboard the ISS for 18 days, facilitating a significant milestone for India, Poland, and Hungary, as this mission marks each nation's inaugural crewed ISS expedition. The crew is expected to land at 2:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, capping their 22-hour return trajectory with a fiery re-entry and parachute descent into the Pacific.

Organized by Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX, the mission heralds a new era of commercial spaceflight. Axiom aims to further commercialize low-Earth orbit missions and develop a private space station to succeed the ISS by 2030. This mission not only extends Whitson's record of space days but also underscores the shifting dynamics in global space travel.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025