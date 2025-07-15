Left Menu

Telecom Enhances SMS Transparency to Combat Spam

Telecom operators have implemented a new suffix system to help users distinguish between genuine and spam SMS. This measure, driven by COAI, aims to enhance transparency and consumer protection. However, concerns remain as spammers exploit unregulated OTT messaging apps, necessitating a unified regulatory approach.

Updated: 15-07-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to combat spam and fraud in mobile communications, telecom operators have rolled out a new suffix system for SMS, enabling users to easily identify the nature of incoming messages. This development was announced by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Tuesday.

The COAI, representing major telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, highlighted ongoing challenges as spammers shift towards unregulated over-the-top (OTT) messaging apps. This shift, according to COAI Director General SP Kochhar, undermines efforts to establish stringent measures against fraudulent messages.

Despite the new system, which categorizes SMS into promotional, service-related, transactional, and government messages, Kochhar expressed concerns over the regulatory gap in OTT communication services. He emphasized the need for a unified consent management framework to ensure consumer protection and maintain privacy and security across all communication platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

