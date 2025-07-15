Left Menu

Nvidia's H20 AI Chips: Resuming the Sino-American Tech Bridge

Chinese firms are eager to acquire Nvidia's H20 AI chips, after Nvidia seeks to resume sales to China with new U.S. government licenses. These chips, tailored for the Chinese market, face restrictions due to national security concerns, yet are crucial for maintaining Nvidia's global leadership in AI technology.

Nvidia is attempting to navigate complex geopolitical waters as it seeks to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China. The move comes after Nvidia's CEO met with U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking governmental approval to proceed with these lucrative transactions.

The H20 chips, essential for Nvidia's global dominance in AI technology, are subject to U.S. export controls designed to prevent the technology's misuse by the Chinese military. However, Nvidia's extensive base of Chinese developers, utilizing open-source technologies like DeepSeek, underscores the importance of the Chinese market to the U.S.-listed company.

Despite restrictions, Chinese tech giants like ByteDance and Tencent are already lining up to buy these highly sought-after AI chips, which Nvidia expects to deliver once licenses from the U.S. government are approved. The outcome could significantly impact Nvidia's revenue, potentially reversing earlier financial impairments caused by export bans.

