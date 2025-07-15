Left Menu

Eurosky Initiative: Europe's Digital Shift Away from US Tech Giants

The Eurosky initiative, led by European tech entrepreneurs, aims to reduce dependence on US tech giants by creating European-based social media infrastructure. It focuses on digital sovereignty with a decentralized moderation platform, receiving support from European governments and attracting prominent figures from the tech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:21 IST
Eurosky Initiative: Europe's Digital Shift Away from US Tech Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European technology entrepreneurs have launched the Eurosky initiative, targeting the creation of local social media infrastructure to compete with US tech giants. The project answers a growing demand within Europe for medium under local jurisdiction, a trend highlighted by recent polling data.

Central to the Eurosky effort is a non-profit moderation platform designed to address the significant challenge of curbing unlawful content ranging from data theft to child exploitation. This feature is key for platforms seeking alternatives to US-based social media networks.

Although specific governmental supporters have not been named, four European states reportedly have shown initial interest in backing the project. This initiative coincides with a gradual shift in user preference towards European email and search engine providers, driven by a desire for digital sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025