European technology entrepreneurs have launched the Eurosky initiative, targeting the creation of local social media infrastructure to compete with US tech giants. The project answers a growing demand within Europe for medium under local jurisdiction, a trend highlighted by recent polling data.

Central to the Eurosky effort is a non-profit moderation platform designed to address the significant challenge of curbing unlawful content ranging from data theft to child exploitation. This feature is key for platforms seeking alternatives to US-based social media networks.

Although specific governmental supporters have not been named, four European states reportedly have shown initial interest in backing the project. This initiative coincides with a gradual shift in user preference towards European email and search engine providers, driven by a desire for digital sovereignty.

