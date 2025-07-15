Eurosky Initiative: Europe's Digital Shift Away from US Tech Giants
The Eurosky initiative, led by European tech entrepreneurs, aims to reduce dependence on US tech giants by creating European-based social media infrastructure. It focuses on digital sovereignty with a decentralized moderation platform, receiving support from European governments and attracting prominent figures from the tech industry.
European technology entrepreneurs have launched the Eurosky initiative, targeting the creation of local social media infrastructure to compete with US tech giants. The project answers a growing demand within Europe for medium under local jurisdiction, a trend highlighted by recent polling data.
Central to the Eurosky effort is a non-profit moderation platform designed to address the significant challenge of curbing unlawful content ranging from data theft to child exploitation. This feature is key for platforms seeking alternatives to US-based social media networks.
Although specific governmental supporters have not been named, four European states reportedly have shown initial interest in backing the project. This initiative coincides with a gradual shift in user preference towards European email and search engine providers, driven by a desire for digital sovereignty.
