Nvidia's China Strategy: Reviving Chip Sales Amid Trade Tensions

Nvidia is set to boost the supply of its H20 chips in China, CEO Jensen Huang announced during an event in Beijing. The company's decision comes after the reversal of an export ban, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicating negotiations concerning rare earths were involved.

Huang highlighted the H20 chip's impressive memory bandwidth, crucial for large language models and emerging technologies. The tech giant plans to introduce more advanced semiconductors to China, conditional on U.S. approval.

Additionally, Nvidia is developing a new chip, the RTX Pro GPU, specifically aimed at China's burgeoning smart factory and robot training sectors. This move aligns with Huang's goal to capitalize on China's expanding supply chain and technological advances.