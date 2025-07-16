Left Menu

Goldman Sachs' Profit Surge Amid Turbulent Markets

Goldman Sachs reported a 22% rise in profit in the second quarter, benefitting from record equities trading revenue and a boost in investment banking. The firm saw increased trading activity amid shifting U.S. trade policies. Asset and wealth management revenue dipped while strong trading gains were noted by rivals as well.

16-07-2025
Goldman Sachs experienced a substantial 22% surge in profits during the second quarter as volatile markets drove equities trading revenue to new heights. This financial boost was significantly influenced by a revival in dealmaking, benefitting the bank's investment banking arm.

The shifting U.S. trade policies prompted investors to participate actively in the markets, causing trading desks across Wall Street to bustle with activity. Goldman reported a 36% increase in equities trading revenue, reaching $4.3 billion. Meanwhile, revenues from fixed income, currencies, and commodities rose by 9% to $3.47 billion compared to the previous year.

Despite the success in trading, Goldman's asset and wealth management segment saw a 3% decline in revenue, attributed to weaker equity and debt investments. The bank maintained its strong performance by setting aside $384 million for credit losses. Ahead of the market opening, Goldman's shares increased by 0.4%, contributing to a 23% rise for the year, positioning it as the fifth top performer in the S&P 500 financial index.

