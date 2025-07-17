The Supreme Court of South Korea has upheld a not-guilty verdict for Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, thus removing a significant legal obstacle for the tech giant. The ruling confirms the legality of the controversial $8 billion merger in 2015 between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.

With legal uncertainties now in the rear-view mirror, Samsung can concentrate on its competitive stance in the global race for AI technology and advanced semiconductors. The decision arrives as a welcome relief at a time when global trade tensions and high-tech competition are intensifying.

Business analysts and lobby groups view the court's decision as a stabilizing factor for the South Korean economy, predicting that Samsung, under Lee's leadership, will enhance investment and foster innovation, crucial for maintaining its status as a leading player in the high-tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)