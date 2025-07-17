Zoho Unveils Enterprise-Focused AI Innovations with Zia LLM

Homegrown technology giant, Zoho, has announced the release of its proprietary large language model, Zia LLM, designed for enterprise usage. This move highlights the ambitious strides Indian companies are making in the competitive global AI race.

With its headquarters in Chennai, Zoho is also introducing automatic speech recognition models for English and Hindi, with plans to add more languages, addressing both Indian and European markets.

Zoho, which saw a 32% growth in India in 2024, attributes its success to sectors like ITeS, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and education. At its annual Zoholics India conference, CEO Mani Vembu emphasized prioritizing business use cases with their AI offerings, ensuring data privacy and passing cost efficiencies to clients.