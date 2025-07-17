Left Menu

Everta Accelerates EV Charger Market Entry with Ambitious 2030 Goals

Everta, an EV charger manufacturer, announces its entry into the market with plans to produce 3,000 DC chargers annually by 2027. The company aims to capture a 15% market share by 2030, fueled by a Rs 150 crore investment in a Karnataka plant, focusing on sustainable EV infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:59 IST
  • India

In a strategic expansion move, Everta, a Mumbai-based company, has announced its ambitious plans to revolutionize the EV charging market. The firm aims to produce 3,000 DC chargers annually by 2027, targeting a 15 percent market share in the competitive sector by 2030.

The company's significant Rs 150 crore investment in its Karnataka facility underscores its commitment to augmenting infrastructure and reducing dependency on imports. Everta's strong push towards sustainability is marked by its plant's expected operational start in Bengaluru by the third quarter of this year.

Furthering its industry footprint, Everta has partnered with global giant StarCharge, enhancing its capability to serve the domestic market with advanced technology and service support. The initiative aligns with India's electrification mission, as demand for EV infrastructure surges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

