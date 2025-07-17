China Lowers Tax Threshold for Ultra-Luxury Cars
China is revising how it collects consumption taxes on ultra-luxury cars, lowering the threshold from 1.3 million yuan to 900,000 yuan. These changes will take effect on July 20, exempting used ultra-luxury vehicles from consumption taxes, as announced by the finance ministry.
- Country:
- China
In a strategic move, China is altering the way it levies consumption taxes on ultra-luxury vehicles. The finance ministry's statement disclosed that starting July 20, vehicles priced at 900,000 yuan ($125,348) or above will be subject to these taxes.
This marks a reduction from the previous threshold set in 2016 at 1.3 million yuan. This policy shift is expected to expand the number of vehicles falling under the taxed category, reflecting China's economic strategy to increase domestic revenue.
Notably, used ultra-luxury cars are exempt from this tax revision, providing some relief to pre-owned vehicle sellers. The current currency exchange places the yuan at 7.1800 per U.S. dollar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- tax
- ultra-luxury
- vehicles
- finance
- consumption
- threshold
- prices
- yuan
- economy
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank appoints two independent directors, senior executives
Amazonia Bonds Platform Launched by IDB and World Bank to Drive Green Finance
Ecobank, Google Cloud Unite to Revolutionize African Finance with AI and Innovation
ITFC Wins GTR Best Deal 2024 for $150M Islamic Recovery Finance in Türkiye
UPDATE 2-UK bonds suffer biggest selloff since October 2022 as worries build over finance minister