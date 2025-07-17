Left Menu

Czech Initiative Boosts Ammunition Supplies to Ukraine Amid Criticism

The Czech Republic boosts artillery ammunition shipments to Ukraine through a government program matching NATO partner donations and private sales. Despite political opposition, program transparency ensures increased donor contributions in 2025, aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Critics call it overpriced, but funding rises 29% from 2024.

The Czech Republic is increasing its shipments of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, leveraging a government program that matches donations from NATO allies with private ammunition sales, as confirmed by the Czech Defence Ministry. This initiative, crucial to Ukraine amid ammunition shortages, highlights strengthened trust among international partners.

Director Ales Vytecka of the AMOS international cooperation agency reported an increase to 850,000 shells shipped in 2023, including a significant number of NATO-standard 155mm projectiles, marking an upward trend compared to previous years. The initiative, a hallmark of the Czech government's international aid to Ukraine, continues despite political opposition.

Opposition leader Andrej Babis criticized the initiative as overpriced and lacking transparency, pledging to terminate it if his party regains power. However, Vytecka rebuffed these claims, emphasizing the initiative's transparency and security considerations. Notably, donor countries like Canada and Germany have increased contributions, affirming faith in the program.

