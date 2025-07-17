Left Menu

Uber's $300M Investment in Lucid: A New Era of Robotaxis

Uber is investing $300 million in electric vehicle maker Lucid for a robotaxi venture. Starting in a U.S. city in 2026, Uber plans to deploy 20,000 autonomous SUVs with Nuro's AV tech. This push reflects a revived interest in self-driving cabs despite previous challenges in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:22 IST
Uber's $300M Investment in Lucid: A New Era of Robotaxis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uber is set to make a monumental investment of $300 million in the electric vehicle manufacturer, Lucid, marking a significant step forward in the development of robotaxis. The ambitious project, targeting the launch in a major U.S. city by late next year, includes the deployment of over 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs integrated with Nuro's cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technology.

This strategic agreement highlights Uber's renewed commitment and financial backing for the promising future of self-driving taxis. Tesla, having just commenced a robotaxi trial in Austin, and Alphabet's Waymo, expanding rapidly, are among the forefront competitors in this burgeoning sector. Uber's initiative underscores a clear dedication to robotaxi innovation after stepping back from the market in 2020, now aligning with several key tech developers like Waymo and Aurora.

The deal with Lucid complements Uber's earlier robotaxi arrangement with Volkswagen scheduled for Los Angeles. However, the commercialization of AV technology has faced hurdles such as high costs and stringent regulations. Despite these challenges, competitors like Amazon's Zoox and Waymo are pressing forward, with some already testing or launching services across various U.S. cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025