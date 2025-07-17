L3Harris Launches Cost-Effective Missiles to Strengthen U.S. Defense

L3Harris Technologies has launched two new missiles, 'Red Wolf' and 'Green Wolf,' presenting more affordable long-range strike alternatives for the U.S. military. This initiative aims to bolster military capabilities as the U.S. seeks to deter Chinese influence in the Pacific region.

The introduction of these missiles aligns with the growing strategy of 'affordable mass,' a concept highlighted by the recent conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. This approach emphasizes the need for cost-effective weapons to maintain readiness and adaptability across various theaters. These missiles, capable of striking targets over 200 nautical miles away, present a versatile solution for the challenges posed by the vast Pacific expanse, with competitors such as Lockheed Martin and RTX dominating the market.

According to L3 executives, the basic version of these missiles is projected to cost around $300,000 each as production reaches full capacity. The initial production is underway in Ashburn, Virginia, with potential buyers like the Pentagon looking to acquire 1,000 units annually. 'Red Wolf' targets long-range precision strikes, whereas 'Green Wolf' is designed for electronic warfare, equipped with electronic attack and intelligence capabilities, boasting over 40 successful test flights.