Left Menu

L3Harris Launches Cost-Effective Missiles to Strengthen U.S. Defense

L3Harris Technologies introduces the 'Red Wolf' and 'Green Wolf' missiles to offer affordable long-range strike options for the U.S. military. These missiles aim to ensure military readiness and adaptability, amid increasing global tensions, by providing cost-effective munitions capable of precise and electronic warfare operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:31 IST
L3Harris Launches Cost-Effective Missiles to Strengthen U.S. Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

L3Harris Technologies has launched two new missiles, 'Red Wolf' and 'Green Wolf,' presenting more affordable long-range strike alternatives for the U.S. military. This initiative aims to bolster military capabilities as the U.S. seeks to deter Chinese influence in the Pacific region.

The introduction of these missiles aligns with the growing strategy of 'affordable mass,' a concept highlighted by the recent conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. This approach emphasizes the need for cost-effective weapons to maintain readiness and adaptability across various theaters. These missiles, capable of striking targets over 200 nautical miles away, present a versatile solution for the challenges posed by the vast Pacific expanse, with competitors such as Lockheed Martin and RTX dominating the market.

According to L3 executives, the basic version of these missiles is projected to cost around $300,000 each as production reaches full capacity. The initial production is underway in Ashburn, Virginia, with potential buyers like the Pentagon looking to acquire 1,000 units annually. 'Red Wolf' targets long-range precision strikes, whereas 'Green Wolf' is designed for electronic warfare, equipped with electronic attack and intelligence capabilities, boasting over 40 successful test flights.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025