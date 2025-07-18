David Rhodes Poised to Lead CBS News Amid Skydance Merger Talks

Left Menu

David Rhodes, who previously held executive roles at CBS News and Sky, is reportedly in discussions to assume leadership of CBS News. This potential transition hinges on the successful merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global, pending U.S. regulatory approval for the $8.4 billion deal.

David Rhodes, recognized for his executive roles at both CBS News and Sky, is in negotiations to potentially lead CBS News. This development comes as Skydance Media seeks to finalize its $8.4 billion merger with Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS.

The merger, which represents a strategic expansion, is currently under review by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. Approval is essential for the acquisition's completion, which, if successful, could see Rhodes stepping into a pivotal leadership role.

This transition aligns with Paramount's ambitions to enhance its media portfolio and capitalize on Skydance's production capabilities. Industry observers are keenly watching the proceedings, as they may signal significant shifts within the media landscape.

