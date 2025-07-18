TVS Apache RTR 310 Launches with Performance Boost and Customization

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 edition of its popular Apache RTR 310, enhancing the motorcycle with a performance-focused upgrade and a customizable 'Built-to-Order' option for buyers.

The new model is priced starting at Rs 2.39 lakh for the base variant and Rs 2.75 lakh for customizable models, and will be available in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The 2025 Apache RTR 310 features advanced technology, including OBD2B compliance for stricter emission norms, a front suspension upgrade, and new styling options, reflecting TVS's commitment to sustainability and motorcycle innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)