Left Menu

TVS Apache RTR 310 Launches with Performance Boost and Customization

TVS Motor Company has introduced its new 2025 Apache RTR 310 motorcycle with a performance-focused update and custom 'Built-to-Order' features. The motorcycle is available from Rs 2.39 lakh, offering advanced technology and improved emissions compliance for urban riders in major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:26 IST
TVS Apache RTR 310 Launches with Performance Boost and Customization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 edition of its popular Apache RTR 310, enhancing the motorcycle with a performance-focused upgrade and a customizable 'Built-to-Order' option for buyers.

The new model is priced starting at Rs 2.39 lakh for the base variant and Rs 2.75 lakh for customizable models, and will be available in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The 2025 Apache RTR 310 features advanced technology, including OBD2B compliance for stricter emission norms, a front suspension upgrade, and new styling options, reflecting TVS's commitment to sustainability and motorcycle innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025