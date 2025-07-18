TVS Apache RTR 310 Launches with Performance Boost and Customization
TVS Motor Company has introduced its new 2025 Apache RTR 310 motorcycle with a performance-focused update and custom 'Built-to-Order' features. The motorcycle is available from Rs 2.39 lakh, offering advanced technology and improved emissions compliance for urban riders in major Indian cities.
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 edition of its popular Apache RTR 310, enhancing the motorcycle with a performance-focused upgrade and a customizable 'Built-to-Order' option for buyers.
The new model is priced starting at Rs 2.39 lakh for the base variant and Rs 2.75 lakh for customizable models, and will be available in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
The 2025 Apache RTR 310 features advanced technology, including OBD2B compliance for stricter emission norms, a front suspension upgrade, and new styling options, reflecting TVS's commitment to sustainability and motorcycle innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yingfa Ruineng Joins UN Global Compact, Aiming to Lead Photovoltaic Sector Through Sustainability
Navigating Sustainability at AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025
Rajasthan's Mining Sector: Balancing Growth and Sustainability
Transforming Telecom: ITI's Path to Financial Sustainability
India Inc's Path to Global Leadership: Embracing Inclusivity and Sustainability