InMobi Catalyzes Tech Revolution in Lucknow

InMobi, India's first unicorn and a global ad-tech giant, has launched its operations in Lucknow to foster regional innovation and nurture local talent. Shri Amit Singh was honored for his efforts in tech-driven growth in Uttar Pradesh. This move is expected to boost employment and digital transformation in the region.

Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:59 IST
In a bold move to spur regional innovation, InMobi has become the first deep tech company to set up operations in Lucknow. The launch event welcomed local talent to the company's vision of strengthening Uttar Pradesh's digital ecosystem.

Key figures attended, including Shri Amit Singh who was recognized for his pivotal role in promoting technology-driven growth. Dr. Subi Chaturvedi highlighted the strategic significance of this induction in creating a future-ready workforce.

This expansion is part of InMobi's broader goal to decentralize tech innovation by investing in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a national powerhouse for digital advancements.

