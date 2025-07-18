Left Menu

VinFast Redefines Electric Cars for Indian Drivers with VF 6 and VF 7

VinFast introduces two electric vehicles, the VF 6 and VF 7, catering to the diverse needs of Indian drivers. The VF 6 offers practicality and convenience for families, while the VF 7 provides power and features for solo drivers. Both come equipped with advanced smart features and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly practical for drivers in India, combining environmental benefits with desired driving features. VinFast, a key player in this market, unveils its VF 6 and VF 7 models, tailored to different user profiles while promising seamless integration into their daily lives.

The VF 6 is designed with families in mind, boasting best-in-class features such as a powerful 210 horsepower motor and a spacious 12.9-inch touchscreen. It prioritizes safety with multiple airbags and smart tech, all wrapped in a sleek design from Torino Design. Meanwhile, the VF 7, geared more towards individual enthusiasts, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just under 5.8 seconds and includes 26 smart functions for enhanced convenience and safety.

Both vehicles promise future-ready capabilities, including over-the-air updates and remote access via a mobile app. VinFast's commitment to simplicity and functionality ensures that these electric cars are not just about luxury, but about pragmatic solutions for Indian roads.

