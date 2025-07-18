Left Menu

Cracking the Code: Britain Unveils Russian Cyber Espionage Threat

Britain has sanctioned over 20 Russian spies and agencies due to a cyber-espionage campaign targeting European governments and institutions. The discovered malware, used by Russia's GRU, captured login credentials from Microsoft products. The sanctions follow actions during the Ukraine war and the Novichok poisoning incident.

18-07-2025
In a significant move against cyber threats, Britain announced on Friday that it has discovered a sophisticated digital espionage tool and sanctioned more than 20 Russian spies and agencies. The action is in response to persistent cyber activities targeting governments and institutions across Europe, attributed to Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

According to Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, novel malware developed by GRU's Unit 26165, part of the hacking group APT 28, has been used to harvest credentials from Microsoft products. The British government is also holding the GRU responsible for actions during the Ukraine conflict that include targeting the Mariupol Theatre and the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in 2018.

Further contributions to Britain's response include increased military spending, highlighting heightened concerns about cybersecurity threats from Russia, nuclear risks, and other global conflicts. The European Union and NATO have condemned Russia's destabilizing hybrid activities, underscoring the geopolitical tensions at play.

