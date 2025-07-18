In a significant move against cyber threats, Britain announced on Friday that it has discovered a sophisticated digital espionage tool and sanctioned more than 20 Russian spies and agencies. The action is in response to persistent cyber activities targeting governments and institutions across Europe, attributed to Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

According to Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, novel malware developed by GRU's Unit 26165, part of the hacking group APT 28, has been used to harvest credentials from Microsoft products. The British government is also holding the GRU responsible for actions during the Ukraine conflict that include targeting the Mariupol Theatre and the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in 2018.

Further contributions to Britain's response include increased military spending, highlighting heightened concerns about cybersecurity threats from Russia, nuclear risks, and other global conflicts. The European Union and NATO have condemned Russia's destabilizing hybrid activities, underscoring the geopolitical tensions at play.

